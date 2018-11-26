Mowgli: Kareena Kapoor Says Saif Ali Khan 'Hoped She Played Kaa' In Netflix Film

Kareena Kapoor at the world premiere of Mowgli in India.

Highlights "Everybody has grown up watching The Jungle Book," says Kareena Kapoor Kareena says Kaa is a "very powerful and unique character" Mowgli will premiere on Netflix on December 7

Kareena Kapoor, who is the voice of Kaa (a hypnotic python) in Netflix's Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle, said that her actor husband Saif Ali Khan wanted her to play only this character, reports news agency ANI. Speaking to media persons at the world premiere of Mowgli in Mumbai, Kareena said: "When the project was just offered to me, Saif said he hoped that I was offered Kaa only. Because it is a very powerful and unique character. So I am very honoured to be playing and lending my voice to this character," reports ANI. Mowgli is based on the stories written by Rudyard Kipling about a fictional character Mowgli, who was raised by a pack of wolves in a jungle after he was separated from his parents.

"Everybody has grown up watching The Jungle Book. Our whole youth has been about Mowgli, Bagheera, Baloo and other characters. These characters have actually lived with us. I think it's amazing that now we are getting to see them on a global platform like Netflix," Kareena Kapoor said on the red carpet of the event.

In Rudyard Kipling's stories, Kaa was one of Mowgli's mentors but some film versions have depicted the hypnotic python as an antagonist. Speaking about her character, Kareena said: "My fans have seen me doing girl-next-door roles. But, I have always tried to do something different and with this, everyone will be pleasantly surprised when they hear me playing Kaa."

Watch the trailer of Mowgli:

Apart from Kareena Kapoor, the voice cast of Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle includes Abhishek Bachchan (Bagheera, one of Mowgli's mentors), Anil Kapoor (Baloo, who guides Mowgli along with Bagheera), Madhuri Dixit (Nisha, the wolf who adopts Mowgli) and Jackie Shroff (antagonist Shere Khan, the tiger who wants to kill Mowgli).

Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle will release on Netflix on December 7 and it will be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu too.

(With inputs from ANI)