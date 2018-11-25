Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle Trailer: Kareena As Kaa, Anil Kapoor As Baloo, Will Leave You Asking For More

Rohan Chand in a still from the trailer. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The Hindi trailer of Netflix's Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle was released on Sunday and it instantly had us hooked. The film directed by Andy Serkis, showcases the classic story of an Indian boy named Mowgli, who befriends several creatures residing in the jungle. The film is based on Rudyard Kipling's classic The Jungle Book stories. The two-and-a-half-minute video gives us a sneak peek of Mowgli's journey of finding out where does he actually belong. Rohan Chand, who pays Mowgli in the English rendition of the movie has also dubbed for the Hindi version of the movie. In the trailer, we loved Anil Kapoor 's rendition of Mowgli's guardian bear Baloo. Abhishek Bachchan's voice-over as Bagheera is also pretty convincing but it was Kareena Kapoor's voice-over as the shrewd python Kaa, that won our hearts.

Seems like Madhuri Dixit stood up to her words and she brought the "motherly instinct alive" with her portrayal as Nisha and Jackie Shroff's voice over as Shere Khan couldn't have been more perfect. Freida Pinto, who plays Messua in the English version has reprised her role for the Hindi version. The video received over 35,610 views within a few hours on YouTube.

Check out the trailer of Netflix's Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle here:

Other than Hindi, Mowgli: Legend Of The Junglewill also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu and it will premiere on Netflix on December 7. While the Hindi rendition of the film has voice-overs from Bollywood A-listers, the English version has been dubbed by stars such as Christian Bale (Bagheera), Benedict Cumberbatch (Shere Khan), Cate Blanchett (Kaa), Rohan Chand (Mowgli) and Matthew Rhys (Lockwood).