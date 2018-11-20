Netflix Reveals All-Star Hindi Cast For Mowgli: Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit And Others

Kareena voices the character of Kaa

Netflix India just released the cast of Netflix's upcoming Mowgli film, titled Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle, and wait till you hear the names that are on the list. Jungle jungle baat chali hai... pata chala hai yeh... that in the Hindi version of the film, Anil Kapoor voices the character of Mowgli's loving guardian bear Baloo while Madhuri Dixit has been roped in to voice Mowgli's wolf mother Nisha. Credits for the shrewd character of Kaa, the hypnotic python, will go to Kareena Kapoor while Abhishek Bachchan voices Mowgli's guide and advisor Bagheera. Jackie Shroff plays Shere Khan! Now, how cool is that. However, it hasn't been confirmed yet that Rohan Chand, who plays Mowgli in the English version, will also dub in Hindi. Netflix's Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle is a directorial project of actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis, who plays Baloo in the English version.

"So happy to be a part of a story I have loved all my life. He is ready to do whatever it takes to keep Mowgli alive. Wait for Bagheera in Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle on Netflix India on Dec 7," tweeted Abhishek describing his role in the Netflix film. Talking about her part, Madhuri Dixit added: "Ferocious when provoked, especially when it comes to her man cub! Nisha brings the motherly instinct alive in Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle. So excited to be the voice behind Nisha." Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will bring Baloo alive: "Bringing the 'bear necessities' to Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle as Baloo, the tenacious mentor." Jackie Shroff AKA Shere Khan, tweeted this: "Was an absolute privilege and total blast to dub for this character! I AM Shere Khan!"

Other than Andy Serkis and Rohan Chand, the international version of the Netflix film has an impressive cast comprising names such as Christian Bale (Bagheera), Benedict Cumberbatch (Shere Khan), Cate Blanchett (Kaa), Rohan Chand (Mowgli), Matthew Rhys (Lockwood) and Freida Pinto (Messua), who also reprises the role in Hindi.

In Jon Favreau's rendition of The Jungle Book, which released in 2016, Priyanka Chopra played the role of Kaa in the Hindi version.

Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle will have a global release on Netflix on December 7.