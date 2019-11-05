Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Sister Khushi Shows Just How Much She Misses Her

Janhvi wished Khushi on Instagram (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Highlights Janhvi sent out an adorable birthday wish to Khushi "You're my lifeline," she wrote "I miss you so much," she added

Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is studying films in New York, is away from home on her birthday and looks like sister Janhvi Kapoor is missing her the most. To make Khushi Kapoor's 20th birthday extra-special, Janhvi sent out an adorable birthday greeting to her younger sister on Instagram. Sharing a collage of goofy videos featuring the two sisters, photos from their vacation diaries and throwback memories, Janhvi dedicated this message to Khushi: "I'm so proud of you. You're my lifeline. Happy birthday. I miss you so much." Aww, isn't that cute? Khushi Kapoor is currently in the Big Apple to pursue a course in the New York Film Academy.

Janhvi's birthday post for Khushi is proof that they are staunch bfelievers of the saying "sisters before misters."

Khushi Kapoor left for New York in September, soon after which she was visited by Janhvi, who shared glimpses of how the Kapoor sisters took over NYC later in her throwback posts. "Miss you," she captioned one of them recently.

However, sisters will be sisters and Janhvi hilariously trolled Khushi just when she took off for New York with a post that had the hashtag "#prayingfornyc". "Fur is faux but our love isn't," Janhvi had captioned a cute photo.

While Janhvi Kapoor has already made her full-fledged debut in Bollywood, Khushi will take a call on her career in Bollywood after her degree from the New York Film Academy. On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in films like Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2 and Takht, all three of which are Dharma Productions. She also has RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao in the line-up.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.