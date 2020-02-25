Pint-Sized Janhvi, Khushi And Shanaya Kapoor Are The Answer To Your Throwback Cravings

Sanjay Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Our Tuesday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon a million-dollar throwback picture of pint-sized Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor. The picture courtesy goes to Sanjay Kapoor, who took a trip down memory lane and fished out a really old photograph that features the Kapoor sisters in a single frame. In the throwback picture, which also features Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep, Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya can be seen cutting a cake with the actor. While Janhvi's smile will melt your heart, Khushi's adorable braids will take away your Tuesday blues. However, it is difficult to guess the occasion the Kapoors are celebrating in the photograph as the Prem actor didn't write any details related to the picture in the caption.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor while Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of his filmmaker brother Boney Kapoor.

Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Other than Sanjay Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor also delights her fans by sharing adorable throwback pictures of herself, which most of the times also features her late actress mom Sridevi. Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in the film industry with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, which is the remake of the Marathi film Sairat. Post that, Janhvi Kapoor has featured in the Netflix's 2020 anthology film Ghost Stories. The actress has several films in her kitty such as Dostana 2 (in which she will co-star with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya), Roohi Afza (with Rajkummar Rao), Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Karan Johar's Takht, in which she will share screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, uncle Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.