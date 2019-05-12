Mother's Day 2019: Janhvi Kapoor And Sridevi In A Nostalgia Dipped Moment

Janhvi with mom Sridevi in this throwback pic (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor's Mother's Day post for late actress Sridevi will indeed make you teary-eyed. The 22-year-old actress travelled down the memory lane to dig out an nostalgia dipped photo of herself with Sridevi for her post, which she captioned with a message for everyone and all mothers: "Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world. Happy Mother's Day." In the photo, a baby version of Janhvi, dressed in ghagra choli, can be seen plonked on Sridevi's lap while the mother-daughter duo smile at the camera. Janhvi's heart-wrenching post garnered over 3 lakh 'likes' within an hour with comments pouring in about how "precious" the moment in the photo is from the likes of Sunita Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Dia Mirza and others.

Legendary actress Sridevi died in February last year after accidentally drowning at a hotel bathtub in Dubai, just months before Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor are also parents to Khushi, who aspires a career in acting and will be studying films in New York.

On Sridevi's death anniversary this year, Janhvi Kapoor wrote an emotional post: "My heart will always be heavy. But I'll always be smiling because it has you in it." Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor also held a puja for Sridevi in Chennai.

Janhvi Kapoor also remembered Sridevi on her birth anniversary last year as she dug into the family photo archive:

The Filmfare Awards this year paid a heartfelt tribute to Sridevi's illustrious career spanning over several decades and 300 films. Sridevi's last onscreen appearance was in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero - her portions were shot before her death. Sridevi was honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, in 2013. Last year, Sridevi was posthumously honoured with her first National Award for MOM.

