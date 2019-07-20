Here's How Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Marked 1 Year Of Dhadak

Highlights
Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak clocked an year on Saturday and to mark the first anniversary of the film, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter shared some of their favourite memories on social media. Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut with this film, shared a series of pictures and videos from the sets of the film and she accompanied it with an extensive note. Janhvi wrote: "1 year of Dhadak... 1 year of Madhu and Parthavi. 1 year of this family, of your love, of all these memories and people that I will cherish my whole life and never let go of." In her post, Janhvi also thanked film's producer Karan Johar and added, "Eternally grateful Karan Johar. With this film you've given me a family, an opportunity and set me on a path I've always only dreamed of."
In the latter section of her post, Janhvi thanked the film's director Shashank Khaitn and her co-star Ishaan Khatter. She signed off the note saying: "Love you team Dhadak, I'll miss yo every day."
Read Janhvi Kapoor's full post here:
1 year of Dhadak. 1 year of Madhu and Parthavi. 1 year of this family, of your love, of all these memories and people that I will cherish my whole life and never let go of. Eternally grateful @karanjohar With this film you've given me a family, an opportunity and set me on a path I've always only dreamed of. Thank you for being my guiding light and @shashankkhaitan every step of this journey I looked up to you more and more. Thank you for everything you've taught me, for being there for me and for giving us more love than we could have ever hoped for. @ishaankhatter Mr. Madhukar Bagla, Nothing I say will be enough to sum up how happy I am that we went on this journey together and had each other to lean on, to argue with, and to find comfort in. love you team Dhadak I miss you'll everyday!!
Ishaan too re-lived some of his favourite memories from the film by sharing pictures on social media. "Thank you Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Janhvi Kapoor, who have etched themselves into my life and my most prized memories forever and to the entire cast and crew without whom our film's heart would not beat as it did," read an excerpt from Ishaan's post.
Tomorrow marks one year of the theatrical release of Dhadak Major nostalgia ensues and will continue for the next few hours. Thank you to @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan @janhvikapoor who have etched themselves into my life and my most prized memories forever.. and to the entire cast and crew without whom our film's heart would not beat as it did.
Meanwhile, Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan also shared posts on their respective Instagram profiles. Check out the posts here:
It's one year already!! Two hearts, one heartbeat - that touched the hearts of many. This is what pure innocent love looks like, congrats to the entire team! #1YearOfDhadak @janhvikapoor @ishaankhatter @ShashankKhaitan @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial @ZeeMusicCompany
1 year of #Dhadak... So many memories and so much gratitude. @karanjohar thank you for trusting me with this film every step of the way. Hope I made you proud. Have recieved love and critism for #dhadak in equal measure. But the journey of making this film has been one I will cherish all my life. I felt like a parent for the first time, seeing two kids look at me as if I had all the answers. Felt the most responsible I have towards their journeys as it was beginning with me. But mostly felt blessed because I found two people who have become my friends for life. @janhvikapoor @ishaankhatter I love you both immensely and am so proud of how you have handled adulation and criticism in this short time. Always praying for happiness and love for both of you.... was again blessed with a wonderful cast and crew, who have become like family... to making movies for the rest of my life...
Dhadak is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Marathi film Sairat. The film performed well at the box office.
