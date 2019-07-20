Here's How Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Marked 1 Year Of Dhadak

Janhvi Kapoor with Inshaan Khatter. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak clocked an year on Saturday and to mark the first anniversary of the film, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter shared some of their favourite memories on social media. Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut with this film, shared a series of pictures and videos from the sets of the film and she accompanied it with an extensive note. Janhvi wrote: "1 year of Dhadak... 1 year of Madhu and Parthavi. 1 year of this family, of your love, of all these memories and people that I will cherish my whole life and never let go of." In her post, Janhvi also thanked film's producer Karan Johar and added, "Eternally grateful Karan Johar. With this film you've given me a family, an opportunity and set me on a path I've always only dreamed of."

In the latter section of her post, Janhvi thanked the film's director Shashank Khaitn and her co-star Ishaan Khatter. She signed off the note saying: "Love you team Dhadak, I'll miss yo every day."

Read Janhvi Kapoor's full post here:

Ishaan too re-lived some of his favourite memories from the film by sharing pictures on social media. "Thank you Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Janhvi Kapoor, who have etched themselves into my life and my most prized memories forever and to the entire cast and crew without whom our film's heart would not beat as it did," read an excerpt from Ishaan's post.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan also shared posts on their respective Instagram profiles. Check out the posts here:

Dhadak is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Marathi film Sairat. The film performed well at the box office.

