Janhvi Kapoor Films RoohiAfza In Agra, Fans Turn Up On Film Sets: Report

Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Highlights RoohiAfza is a horror comedy co-starring Rajkummar Rao Rajkummar is promoting JudgeMentall Hai Kya for now RoohiAfza is produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Haardik Mehta

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is quite busy with the filming of her upcoming film RoohiAfza, in which she stars opposite Rajkummar Rao. As per an IANS report, Janhvi is currently filming near Agra while her co-star is busy promoting his soon-to-release film JudgeMentall Hai Kya. IANS reported that the locals were quite excited to catch a glimpse of Sridevi's daughter and a huge crowd turned up at the shooting location creating hullabaloo. The filmmakers are currently stationed in Bateshwar (famous for its 101 Shiva temples in a row), 70 km from Agra and the crowd turned up to look at the shooting and the actors at the main entrance gate of the Bateshwar temple.

Janhvi Kapoor also shared on location pictures from the sets of RoohiAfza on her Instagram story.

A screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

A screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

A screenshot of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

RoohiAfza is a horror comedy and as per a previous PTI report, the ghost of this film targets newlywed couple. The ghost puts new grooms to sleep to possess their wives and to foil the ghost's plan, women of the town come together to keep grooms stay awake on their first night after the marriage.

RoohiAfza is Rajkummar Rao's third association with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. They earlier collaborated on Stree while their Made In China is yet to open in theatres. Stree, which was also a horror comedy, was extremely successful at the box office when it released in August last year.

RoohiAfza is being shot in Bateshwar and the havelis of Holipura. The film is directed by Haardik Mehta.

