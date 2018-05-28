We Bet You Can't Watch Ajay Devgn's Son Yug's Fitness Challenge Video Just Once

This new star kid on the block is setting major fitness goals, we tell you. We are talking about Ajay Devgn and Kajol's seven-year-old son Yug, who recently featured in a fitness video shared by his actor father. The video arrived as a response to the fitness challenge 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' - a social media campaign started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore - and is addressed to the young fitness enthusiasts. "Yug Devgn challenges Young India for Hum Fit Toh India Fit Fitness challenge," Ajay Devgn tweeted on Monday, in which the little one can be seen doing gym exercises, somersaults and other fitness training. With the video, Yug has also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to the fitness challenge.
Sharing the same video on Instagram, Kajol introduced Yug as the "Super fit Yug Devgn!" Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's Instagram is really pleased with Yug's efforts and flooded his feed with comments like: "Little Singham", "Future super star", "Devgn rocks", "superb" and "awesome."
We bet you won't be able to watch this video just once. Ajay Devgn, who shared the video to motivate "young India", also attached a disclaimer to it as Yug can be seen performing a few stunts in it.
CommentsUnlike several other celebrities, Ajay Devgn and Kajol have not yet participated in the fitness challenge. However, their colleagues like Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have already accepted the challenge and shared their contributions to the campaign on social media.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol are also parents to a 15-year-old daughter named Nysa, who recently accompanied the actress at the unveiling of her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Ajay Devgn was last seen in Raid while Kajol will next be seen in Eela.