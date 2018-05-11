Ajay Devgn, Pic Credit Son Yug, 7. The Internet Loves It

Ajay Devgn posted a picture on Instagram on Friday and it had us hooked. Not only because the picture perfectly encapsulates the actor's intense persona but also because it brings out his 7-year-old son Yug's talent. Yes, this oh-so-perfect picture, which has over 90,000 likes, was clicked by Yug. The 49-year-old actor captioned it: "Shot and designed by Yug." Before Ajay Devgn, his wife Kajol had also posted a few pictures clicked by Yug on her social media accounts, which proved Yug has an eye for photography. On Ajay Devgn's post, comments like "amazing" and "what a shot" poured in. "For his age, he has deep insight, keep it up Yug," read one comment.
The National Award-winning actor took some time off his busy schedule on his 49th birthday last month and went on a vacation with his family to Paris. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's 14-year-old daughter Nysa joined them from Singapore, where she is currently studying.
Last month, Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho co-star Ileana D'Cruz let news agency IANS in on a secret - Ajay Devgn's 'obsessed with his kids.' She said: "He's a massive family man. He's obsessed with his kids, which is very lovely. He's really a positive person."
Ajay Devgn was last seen in Raid, which also featured Ileana. The Shivaayactor is producing upcoming film Eela, which stars Kajol and he will soon start filming Total Dhamaal.