Ajay Devgn, Pic Credit Son Yug, 7. The Internet Loves It

Ajay Devgn's picture clicked by his son Yug.

Ajay Devgn posted a picture on Instagram on Friday and it had us hooked. Not only because the picture perfectly encapsulates the actor's intense persona but also because it brings out his 7-year-old son Yug's talent. Yes, this oh-so-perfect picture, which has over 90,000 likes, was clicked by Yug. The 49-year-old actor captioned it: "Shot and designed by Yug." Before Ajay Devgn, his wife Kajol had also posted a few pictures clicked by Yug on her social media accounts , which proved Yug has an eye for photography. On Ajay Devgn's post, comments like "amazing" and "what a shot" poured in. "For his age, he has deep insight, keep it up Yug," read one comment.Take a look at the post here.Here are the aforementioned posts shared by Kajol:The National Award-winning actor took some time off his busy schedule on his 49th birthday last month and went on a vacation with his family to Paris. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's 14-year-old daughter Nysa joined them from Singapore, where she is currently studying.Take a look at the Devgn family's vacation album. Last month, Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho co-star Ileana D'Cruz let news agency IANS in on a secret - Ajay Devgn's 'obsessed with his kids.' She said: "He's a massive family man. He's obsessed with his kids, which is very lovely. He's really a positive person."Ajay Devgn was last seen in, which also featured Ileana. Theactor is producing upcoming film, which stars Kajol and he will soon start filming