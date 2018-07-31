Viral: Ranveer Singh And Mahesh Babu's 'Pic Of The Week', Presented By Namrata Shirodkar

This photo of Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu is crazy viral (courtesy namratashirodkar)

So, Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu have been trending for a while now, courtesy a viral photo featuring the two stars. It's like deja-vu of sorts - remember how Ranveer and Mahesh Babu sent the Internet into a meltdown after their photos from the NASCAR Cup Series circuit were shared on Instagram last year? Something similar is happening on the virtual world currently. Just a few days earlier, social media dug out a photo of Ranveer and Mahesh Babu from what appears to be the sets of an advert - both brand ambassadors of an aerated drink label, are to reportedly feature in an advert together, which sort of explains the photo. After doing the rounds of the Internet for days, the photo has been curated and Instagrammed by Mahesh Babu's actress wife Namrata Shirodkar, who has just the right caption for it.

"The pic of the week... Everyone's talking about," she said. Meanwhile, the comments section is flooded with reviews like "fantastic" and "awesome" and heart-eyed emojis. Don't we totally agree?

Here, witness the swag of Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu in one frame:

Amidst the Internet's frenzy over the viral photo, Deccan Chronicle reports that brand represented by the two stars have cast these two in a large-scale action-packed commercial. "Mahesh Babu has been endorsing Thums Up for ten years now. The company refuses to let go of him, and he's a dedicated brand ambassador. So much so that his family members are not allowed to drink any soft drink other than Thums Up. As for Ranveer, he stepped into Salman Khan's shoes in 2016 when Thums Up decided to drop the senior superstar as their ambassador," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, here are the million dollar photos, starring Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh, which enthralled fans last year:

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the blockbuster film Bharat Ane Nenu while Ranveer Singh has Simmba and Gully Boy in the pipeline.