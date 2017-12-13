Viral: Ranveer Singh And Mahesh Babu In A Million Dollar Pic

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and sabka favourite Ranveer Singh took a top spot on Wednesday's trends list after Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a couple of heartwarming pictures of the two actors on Instagram. The pictures of Ranveer and Mahesh Babu were from the sets of an ad shoot, which the duo did together in California. In no time, the photos went crazy viral on the Internet, in which the duo can be seen comfortably sitting on chairs while in the other they are posing for a perfect picture together. In the comments thread some Instagram users felt elated to see their favourite stars in one frame while the others appreciated their sense of style and hope to see the two on screen together soon.
Some Instagram users also felt entitled to give them suggestions like: "Please work in some picture together, waiting for Ranveer and Mahesh combo" while some users showered sweet comments such as "million dollar pic," "wow" and "mind blowing."
Take a look at the million dollar picture here: (You can thank Namrata for this, we already did)
Ranveer Singh is currently prepping for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy,in which he features as a rapper. The film is based on Naved Shaikh, who is a gully rapper from a Kurla slum in Mumbai. Ranveer will also star in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres across the world on 28th December, 2018.
Mahesh Babu, 42, married Namrata Shirodkar, 45, in 2005. Mahesh Babu is the star of films such as Murari, Okkadu, Pokiri, Businessman. He also has Bharath Ane Nenu in the pipeline. Recently, Mahesh Babu's SPYder became a sleeper hit at the box office.