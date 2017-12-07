Ranveer Singh Stars In And As Simmba In Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar Film. Twitter's Thrilled

"What a combo! Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty collaborate for Simmba that will star everyone's favourite Ranveer Singh," read a tweet

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 07, 2017 09:55 IST
Ranveer Singh in the poster of Simmba

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Simmba releases in December next year
  2. This is Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar's first collaboration
  3. Ranveer plays notorious cop Sangram Bhalerao in the movie
"Ranveer Singh's Simmba is roaring!" read a tweet on Thursday morning. Today, indeed, is a very good day for those in love with Bollywood masala movies and Ranveer Singh fans, of course. Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar have collaborated for a new cop movie titled Simmba and Ranveer Singh plays the lead. Wow. Yay. Great. Super. Twitter as usual is going bonkers and why not, have you seen the poster? My god. We so love Ranveer Singh! He will play a notorious cop in the film. "What a combo! Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty collaborate for Simmba that will star everyone's favourite Ranveer Singh," a netizen wrote on Twitter while another added: "Can't wait! Deadly combination - Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty."

The big announcement was made with a poster starring Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao - the cop he plays, who, it appears, is more popularly known as Simmba in his area of jurisdiction. The poster too has been reviewed as super fun - "Thaanedaar ki kasam mazaa aa gayaaa. Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, love this first poster of #SIMMBA," read a tweet.
 

We also spotted an interesting observation on Twitter - "While most actors of his generation do films for an audience that resides between Cuffe Parade & Andheri, Ranveer Singh features in films that are made for the pan Indian market! That makes the difference between being an actor and a star!" read a tweet.

All said and done, the unanimous sentiment on Twitter is that folks are "Thrilled to watch Ranveer as a cop" and that they are "waiting for this madness."
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar collaborate for the first time with this film. Co-produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions, Simmba is scheduled to arrive in theatres across the world on 28th December, 2018.
 

