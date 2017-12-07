Ranveer Singh Stars In And As Simmba In Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar Film. Twitter's Thrilled

Highlights
- Simmba releases in December next year
- This is Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar's first collaboration
- Ranveer plays notorious cop Sangram Bhalerao in the movie
The big announcement was made with a poster starring Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao - the cop he plays, who, it appears, is more popularly known as Simmba in his area of jurisdiction. The poster too has been reviewed as super fun - "Thaanedaar ki kasam mazaa aa gayaaa. Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, love this first poster of #SIMMBA," read a tweet.
SANGRAM BHALERAO aka #Simmba !!!! #RohitShetty@karanjohar@RelianceEnt@DharmaMovies@RSPicturezpic.twitter.com/nNFrys9P4G— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 7, 2017
We also spotted an interesting observation on Twitter - "While most actors of his generation do films for an audience that resides between Cuffe Parade & Andheri, Ranveer Singh features in films that are made for the pan Indian market! That makes the difference between being an actor and a star!" read a tweet.
All said and done, the unanimous sentiment on Twitter is that folks are "Thrilled to watch Ranveer as a cop" and that they are "waiting for this madness."
lol #Simmba is hanging from his chain. I'm waiting for this madness. pic.twitter.com/i3LmwvkxtL— mustafa (@ThatBoyMusty) December 7, 2017
Can't wait!! Deadly combination - @RanveerOfficial and #RohitShetty :D— PrekSha JaiN (@PrekShaJaiN19) December 7, 2017
Thrilled to watch Ranveer as a Cop #Simmbapic.twitter.com/2XZGejgQaX
All set for @RanveerOfficial as #Simmba#simmbathefilmpic.twitter.com/T3R6tCNHjE— Sneha Shetty (@snehasshetty) December 7, 2017
We always needed a full fledged masala action movie for Ranveer and no one could have done it better than Rohit Shetty #Simmba— Khilji's Surbs | (@surabhi207) December 7, 2017
#Thaanedaar ki kasam mazaa Aa gayaaa @RanveerOfficial@karanjohar love this first poster of #SIMMBApic.twitter.com/xJtpXFPJC4— Vikram Thapa (@TheVikramThapa) December 7, 2017
While most actors of his generation do films for an audience that resides between Cuffe Parade & Andheri, @RanveerOfficial features in films that are made for the pan Indian market! THAT makes the difference between being an actor & a star! Love this guy for his choices! #SIMMBA— Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) December 7, 2017
Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar collaborate for the first time with this film. Co-produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions, Simmba is scheduled to arrive in theatres across the world on 28th December, 2018.