Simmba's Ranveer Singh Talks About His Fashion Transformation

Ranveer Singh photographed in Mumbai

Highlights "I gainned confidence through validation of my acting," said Ranveer "I believe style is an expression," Ranveer added Ranveer said that he stopped "filtering expressions" and did what he felt

Ranveer Singh, who is known for his hatke fashion sense and eccentric style statements, wasn't always this carefree about his choices. The actor said that in the initial years of his career, he was trying to "conform" to the "expectations" of the people by following certain fashion norms, news agency IANS reported. "I became an actor and in my first few years, not knowing how to deal with the limelight, I was trying to conform to what I perceived to be the expectations of the public," IANS quoted the actor as saying. But things have changed for the 31-year-old actor, who never fails to make headlines with his quirky fashion statements. "I think in my third or fourth year I started gaining confidence through validation of my acting. As a result, I started being true to myself, my sensibilities, my aesthetics and my choices," the actor added.

The "Padmaavat" actor mentions that he has always loved "experimenting" with style and continues to do so. "I've always been attracted to edgy avant-garde style. Growing up, in school and college I have always been open to experimenting, matching outfits with my haircuts," adds the actor.

Ranveer Singh, who has often received mixed reactions by the fashion police for his style, said that he doesn't fear being "judged" anymore. "I believe style is an expression. It was then, I really stopped filtering my expression and started doing what I really felt like doing and not fearing being judged," IANS quoted the actor as saying.

"Once I started being original, being true to what I felt I guess that got recognised widely - my distinctive style. But honestly, that is just me being me," he added.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" earlier this year. The actor is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which will also features Sara Ali Khan. Besides, the actor has Gully Boy,'83in the pipeline.

(With inputs from IANS)