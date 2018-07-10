Ranveer Singh, 'Rohit Shetty Ka Hero', Is Back In Mumbai After Simmba Schedule Wrap

Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport

Highlights Simmba will release on December 28, 2018 Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan Rohit Shetty is directing the film

Ranveer Singh wrapped the first schedule of Rohit Shetty-directed Simmba recently. Ranveer plays cop Sangram Bhalerao in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster film Temper, which featured NT Rama Rao Junior. On Tuesday, Ranveer was spotted with Rohit Shetty, returning after the end of first schedule. One of the crew members shared the update on Instagram and wrote: "And it's a wrap! What an incredible first schedule! So many beautiful memories. New friends and an end result which is already beyond words! Can't wait to share this journey with everyone Simmba December 28."





For the very first time, Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of a cop in a film and Sara Ali Khan, who also features in the film, will play his love interest. Sara will reportedly join the second schedule of the film after she is done shooting for Kedarnath.



The Rohit Shetty-directed film went on floors last month. On his first collaboration with the director, Ranveer told IANS: "Simmba is my first collaboration with Rohit Shetty which I know people are really excited about and me more than anyone to be diving into the masala genre with king of the genre."



Ranveer Singh celebrated his 33rd birthday on the sets of the film recently. Rohit Shetty shared a new still from Simmba, wishing the actor on his birthday: "Straight. Simple. Honest. Hard Working and Pure at Heart. Be the way you are. God bless you with loads and loads of Success, Good Health and Happiness. Lots of Love to you my little Brother," he captioned it.



After Simmba, Ranveer Singh will complete the post production work on Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which releases in February 19. In Gully Boy, Ranveer plays the role of a rapper. Alia Bhatt is also part of the film.



