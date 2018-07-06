Inside Ranveer Singh's Birthday Celebrations On The Sets Of Simmba

Ranveer Singh on the sets of Simmba. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh celebrated his 33rd birthday on the sets of his upcoming film Simmba. The film's unit put together a cozy birthday party with three giant cakes and several jars of Nutella around midnight and yes, there were fireworks. Ranveer Singh still in the get-up of Inspector Sangram Bhalerao of Simmba blew off the candles on his cake and cheered as everyone around him applauded. Simmba director Rohit Shetty also shared a new still from the film, wishing the actor on his birthday: "Straight. Simple. Honest. Hard Working and Pure at Heart. Be the way you are. God bless you with loads and loads of Success, Good Health and Happiness. Lots of Love to you my little Brother," he captioned it.



Here's a video from Ranveer's birthday party on the sets of Simmba:





And here's Rohit Shetty's post:





Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat," is currently fully occupied in the making of Simmba, which is slated for December 2018 release. The film produced by Karan Johar also features Sara Ali Khan, who is expected to rejoin the shooting having completed her Kedarnath commitment.



After Simmba, Ranveer Singh will complete the post production work on Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which releases in February 19. In Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh plays a rapper, who wants to make it big in the world of music. The film also stars Alia Bhatt.



