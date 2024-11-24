Ranveer Singh, Along With Director Aditya Dhar, Seeks Blessings At The Golden Temple Ahead Of The Next Schedule Of The Film

Ranveer Singh, along with director Aditya Dhar, sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar recently. The Gunday actor shared pictures on his Instagram. In one click, Ranveer and Adiya Dhar are seen with their backs to the camera. In another, the actor can be seen bowing his head in reverence. Ranveer wrote in the caption, "Jako rakhe saayian, mar sake na koi (No one can hurt the person, who is in care of God)." The comments section was swamped with fan reactions. A fan wrote, "Waheguru." Another fan wrote, "Thank you for sharing this pics with us." Another comment read, "May all your dreams and wishes come true. You deserve it all." The director-actor duo will reportedly begin the next schedule of the film soon. Take a look:

Aditya Dhar also shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram. He wrote in the caption, "Blessed." Take a look:

In July, Ranveer had announced the highly-anticipated project. "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal," he wrote with black and white pictures of the all-male star cast. Take a look:

The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The film is reportedly based on the real-life covert operations led by India's current National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.