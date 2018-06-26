From Aankh Maare Redux To Govinda: All The Reasons Why Ranveer Singh Is Trending

Ranveer Singh in Simmba. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh found a spot on Tuesday's trends list for more than one reasons - firstly, for a compliment he gave Govinda and second for Aankh Maare redux, which will be a part of his film Simmba. First part begins... Govinda shared a picture from the sets of realty show Dance Deewane, in which guest starred a few days ago with internet sensation 'dancing uncle' aka Sanjeev Srivastava. Ranveer Singh had eyes only for his Kill Dil co-star. "ChiChi sir, you are the king," wrote Ranveer, who is a self-confessed fan of Govinda. The actor replied: "Thank You my rockstar." This conversation is winning the Internet.



A screenshot of Govinda and Ranveer Singh's Instagram conversation. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Now, more about Aankh Maare redux... Director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar have reportedly acquired the rights of popular Nineties song Aankh Maare from the film Tere Mere Sapne. Aankh Maare 2.0 will be picturised onSimmba's lead jodi - Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. A source told Mumbai Mirror: "The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi who has been working on the new version since the past few months. It has new beats to appeal to the Gen X but the fun element is intact, which was Rohit's brief."



Tanishk Bagchi has remixed several songs for Bollywood films - like Humma Humma for OK Jaanu, Tamma Tamma for Badrinath ki Dulhania, Hawa Hawai for Tumhari Sulu and Sanu Ek Pal Chain for Raid among others.



Watch Aankh Maare original version:



