Simmba: Ranveer Singh's Instafam 'Ready For Arrest' After Transformation Pic Goes Viral

Highlights Ranveer Singh is training with Lloyd Stevens Ranveer's transformation is for Rohit Shetty's Simmba After Simmba, Ranveer will be seen in Gully Boy and then in '83

Ranveer Singh is a fitness chameleon. After shrinking his physique for Gully Boy after "Padmaavat," it has come to our attended that Ranveer is "putting on some decent muscle mass" for his role in. Fitness instructor Lloyd Stevens is training Ranveer in Hyderabad's Ramoji film City , where the project is currently stationed. Lloyd Stevens posted a picture of Ranveer working out on his triceps and the Internet is totally swooning over him. "You still call it decent? That's massive," wrote an impressed fan of theactor. "Oh my God... Ranveer Singh, I will be ever ready to be arrested," added another smitten Instagram user. The comments trail had many similar remarks, sighing and emoticons.Check out Lloyd Stevens' post here:In January, Ranveer Singh shared a post revealing the drastic transformation he underwent to fit the bill forafter starring as a Khilji military chief in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film "." Ranveer Singh's dedication won over the Internet.Before this transformation, Lloyd Stevens shared Ranveer Singh's six-week transformation story , which was nothing less than a miracle. Lloyd Stevens said that Ranveer worked very hard to achieve these results and he even opted for late night workout session during his busy work schedule. When Ranveer Singh debuted in 2010 filmhe did not have the six-pack abs seen in the above picture. The transformed Ranveer Singh of Lloyd Stevens' above post resembles his character in, which released three years after his debut.Apart fromand, Ranveer Singh has signed up for Kabir Khan's, in which he plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev.