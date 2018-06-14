Simmba: Ranveer Singh's Instafam 'Ready For Arrest' After Transformation Pic Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh is gaining muscle mass to get in form for Simmba, in which he plays the role of a cop

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 14, 2018 15:47 IST
Ranveer Singh photographed during a workout session in Hyderabad. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ranveer Singh is training with Lloyd Stevens
  2. Ranveer's transformation is for Rohit Shetty's Simmba
  3. After Simmba, Ranveer will be seen in Gully Boy and then in '83
Ranveer Singh is a fitness chameleon. After shrinking his physique for Gully Boy after "Padmaavat," it has come to our attended that Ranveer is "putting on some decent muscle mass" for his role in Simmba. Fitness instructor Lloyd Stevens is training Ranveer in Hyderabad's Ramoji film City, where the project is currently stationed. Lloyd Stevens posted a picture of Ranveer working out on his triceps and the Internet is totally swooning over him. "You still call it decent? That's massive," wrote an impressed fan of the Ram Leela actor. "Oh my God... Ranveer Singh, I will be ever ready to be arrested," added another smitten Instagram user. The comments trail had many similar remarks, sighing and emoticons.

Check out Lloyd Stevens' post here:
 


In January, Ranveer Singh shared a post revealing the drastic transformation he underwent to fit the bill for Gully Boy after starring as a Khilji military chief in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film "Padmaavat." Ranveer Singh's dedication won over the Internet.
 
 

#padmaavat -> #gullyboy

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on



Before this transformation, Lloyd Stevens shared Ranveer Singh's six-week transformation story, which was nothing less than a miracle. Lloyd Stevens said that Ranveer worked very hard to achieve these results and he even opted for late night workout session during his busy work schedule.
 
 

6 WEEK #transformation with my boy @ranveersingh ... Haven't posted this in a long while but every time I look at it makes me very proud and remember that @ranveersingh and I worked extremely hard to achieve this result despite his extremely busy schedule that sometimes involved us working out at very late hours of the night or very early hours of the morning ... never the less we got it done #goodtimes . . . . . #transformationtuesday #ranveersingh #ramleela #bollywood #ripped #shredded #training #trainhard #trainsmart #nutrition #eatcleantrainmean #cleaneating #gym #gymmotivation #menshealth #mensfitness #healthandfitness #abs #sixpack #instafit #muscle #bodygoals #bodybuilding #picoftheday #weightloss #fatloss #diet

A post shared by Lloyd Stevens (@lloydstevenspt) on



When Ranveer Singh debuted in 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat he did not have the six-pack abs seen in the above picture. The transformed Ranveer Singh of Lloyd Stevens' above post resembles his character in Ram Leela, which released three years after his debut.

Apart from Simmba and Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh has signed up for Kabir Khan's '83, in which he plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev.

