Simmba: Ranveer Singh's Instafam 'Ready For Arrest' After Transformation Pic Goes Viral

Highlights
- Ranveer Singh is training with Lloyd Stevens
- Ranveer's transformation is for Rohit Shetty's Simmba
- After Simmba, Ranveer will be seen in Gully Boy and then in '83
Check out Lloyd Stevens' post here:
In January, Ranveer Singh shared a post revealing the drastic transformation he underwent to fit the bill for Gully Boy after starring as a Khilji military chief in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film "Padmaavat." Ranveer Singh's dedication won over the Internet.
Before this transformation, Lloyd Stevens shared Ranveer Singh's six-week transformation story, which was nothing less than a miracle. Lloyd Stevens said that Ranveer worked very hard to achieve these results and he even opted for late night workout session during his busy work schedule.
6 WEEK #transformation with my boy @ranveersingh ... Haven't posted this in a long while but every time I look at it makes me very proud and remember that @ranveersingh and I worked extremely hard to achieve this result despite his extremely busy schedule that sometimes involved us working out at very late hours of the night or very early hours of the morning ... never the less we got it done #goodtimes . . . . . #transformationtuesday #ranveersingh #ramleela #bollywood #ripped #shredded #training #trainhard #trainsmart #nutrition #eatcleantrainmean #cleaneating #gym #gymmotivation #menshealth #mensfitness #healthandfitness #abs #sixpack #instafit #muscle #bodygoals #bodybuilding #picoftheday #weightloss #fatloss #diet
Apart from Simmba and Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh has signed up for Kabir Khan's '83, in which he plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev.