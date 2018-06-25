Ranveer Singh Says He Has 'No Problem Making A Fool Of Himself' Ranveer Singh revealed that he has 'no problem with being laughed at.' Why we are not surprised?

Share EMAIL PRINT Ranveer Singh at his quirkiest best. (Image courtesy: Instagram) New Delhi: Highlights "I still have no problem with being laughed at," said Ranveer Singh On Sunday, Ranveer shared a goofy throwback picture of himself He is currently filming Simmba Bajirao Mastani actor recalled his school days and said that he was laughed at being for being a chubby kid dressed as Spider-Man. The 32-year-old actor also revealed how being laughed at didn't deter his spirits at all and told IANS: "Because it was apparently funny to see a chubby kid in a tight Spider-Man suit. I was only too happy to go out on the stage and be laughed at." He added: "I was a bit chubby as a kid which is why they decided to cast me in the version."



who did the voice-over for Ryan Reynold's character in the Hindi version of Deadpool 2 also revealed during the interview that he is a fan of superheroes. "I have grown up loving many superheroes from both Marvel and DC universe. I remember playing Spider-Man in a school play but our play was a satire and it was a spoofy take on Spider-Man," IANS quoted him as saying.



never shies away from showcasing his vibrant personality, be it be it pulling off the quirkiest of outfits or sharing arguably outrageous throwback pictures on social media. On Sunday, Ranveer treated his fans with one such picture. In the photo, Ranveer can be seen sporting a rather bold and experimental hairstyle. He wrote: "Avant Garde Since 1985" (Ranveer's birth year). The picture sent the Internet into a meltdown and



This is what we are talking about:

Avant Garde Since 1985 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 23, 2018 at 11:08pm PDT

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer Singh's post:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently filming Rohit Shetty's Simmba alongside Sara Ali Khan. He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, opposite Alia Bhatt. Ranveer was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's " Padmaavat", co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently filming Rohit Shetty'salongside Sara Ali Khan. He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's, opposite Alia Bhatt. Ranveer was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "", co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.



(With inputs from IANS)



Ranveer Singh, who is considered to be one of the most spontaneous actors in Bollywood, recently revealed that he has no problem in "making a fool of himself," reports news agency IANS. Ranveer told IANS: "I still have no problem with being laughed at or (no problem) making a fool of myself." Theactor recalled his school days and said that he was laughed at being for being a chubby kid dressed as Spider-Man. The 32-year-old actor also revealed how being laughed at didn't deter his spirits at all and told IANS: "Because it was apparently funny to see a chubby kid in a tight Spider-Man suit. I was only too happy to go out on the stage and be laughed at." He added: "I was a bit chubby as a kid which is why they decided to cast me in the version." Ranveer, who did the voice-over for Ryan Reynold's character in the Hindi version ofalso revealed during the interview that he is a fan of superheroes. "I have grown up loving many superheroes from both Marvel and DC universe. I remember playing Spider-Man in a school play but our play was a satire and it was a spoofy take on Spider-Man," IANS quoted him as saying. Ranveer Singh never shies away from showcasing his vibrant personality, be it be it pulling off the quirkiest of outfits or sharing arguably outrageous throwback pictures on social media. On Sunday, Ranveer treated his fans with one such picture. In the photo, Ranveer can be seen sporting a rather bold and experimental hairstyle. He wrote: "Avant Garde Since 1985" (Ranveer's birth year). The picture sent the Internet into a meltdown and Ranveer's rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone too could not resist commenting on the photo and wrote: "nooooooo" with multiple face-palm emoticons. This is what we are talking about:Take a look at Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer Singh's post:(With inputs from IANS) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter