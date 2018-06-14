Govinda Ke Aa Jane Se, 'Dancing Uncle' Was The Happiest

Highlights
- 'Dancing Uncle' recently shared the stage with Govinda
- 'Dancing Uncle' is a huge fan of the actor
- "It has been my dream to be able to dance with Govinda," he said
"Since I have shown my passion for dance in the video, Dance Deewane has been a blessing to make this dream of mine come true on such a large scale. I'm very excited and thankful to Colors for being supportive of me," Mr Shrivastava added.
Meanwhile on his Twitter handle, which is currently unverified, Mr Shrivastava wrote: "Dhanya hogaya jeevan. Itni Khushi, itni khushi, itni khushi , mujhe aaj tak nahi hui. Shukriya bhagwan for this unforgettable moment."
#NewProfilePicpic.twitter.com/9nkv2KmqgX— Sanjeev Shrivastava (@DabbutheDancer) June 13, 2018
Dhanya Hogaya Jeevan... Itni Khushi !!! Itni Khushi !!! Itni Khushi !!! Mujhe aajtak nahi hui. Shukriya Bhagwan for this unforgettable moment. @govindaahuja21#AapkeAaJanese#SanjeevShrivastava#Bollywood#DancingUncle#govindauncle#SanjeevSrivastava#DanceDeewanepic.twitter.com/yezSklFQTY— Sanjeev Shrivastava (@DabbutheDancer) June 13, 2018
This is what Govinda had said about Mr Shrivastava's dancing earlier: "Sanjeevji's dance is mind-blowing and out of the world. I hope we see more of him in the future. Sanjeevji is dancing with abandon and is clearly having fun. That's the key to dancing. His joy reflects in his moves. These tributes are the best part of my career. I cherish them like awards," reports mid-day.
Earlier, Sanjeev Shrivastava also made an appearance on Salman Khan's 10 Ka Dum, where he was accompanied by his wife. Here's a glimpse of what went down on the sets of the TV show:
'Dancing Uncle' Sanjeev Srivastava who took the internet by storm with his sensational dancing skills is coming on #DusKaDum to entertain you! Keep watching Dus Ka Dum, Mon-Tue at 8:30 PM.@BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/cjNoe5f7TA— Sony TV (@SonyTV) June 11, 2018
This is what 'Dancing Uncle' had tweeted after meeting Salman Khan:
Me & My Family with @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai on sets of @duskadum2018@SonyTV#DancingUncle#SalmanKhan#SanjeevShrivastava#SanjeevSrivastva#Aapkeaajanese#India#GovindaUncle#Bollywoodpic.twitter.com/Ep3pIus6cl— Sanjeev Shrivastava (@DabbutheDancer) June 7, 2018
In an interview with NDTV earlier, Sanjeev Shrivastava opened up about his sudden popularity and said: "This is an unreal feeling. I can't believe my dance video has gone viral. I thank everyone for the love and support. I have been dancing since 1982 and my idol is Govindaji. Now I hope to get more opportunities."
Watch Sanjeev Shrivastava's Govinda-style dance here.
