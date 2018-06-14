Govinda Ke Aa Jane Se, 'Dancing Uncle' Was The Happiest

'Dancing Uncle' had a dream-come-true experience after he met and danced with Govinda on reality show Dance Deewane

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 14, 2018 15:28 IST
Govinda with Dancing Uncle! Yass.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'Dancing Uncle' recently shared the stage with Govinda
  2. 'Dancing Uncle' is a huge fan of the actor
  3. "It has been my dream to be able to dance with Govinda," he said
'Dancing Uncle' aka Sanjeev Shrivastava recently had a dream-come-true experience after he met and danced with Govinda on reality show Dance Deewane recently. 46-year-old Mr Shrivastava became an Internet sensation overnight after a video of him dancing to Govinda's Aap Ke Aa Jane Se at his brother-in-law's wedding in Madhya Pradesh went crazy viral. 'Dancing Uncle', who is a self-proclaimed fan of Govinda, and his dance moves, were also approved by Govinda, who recently told mid-day in an interview: "I love his moves." Now, on a recent episode of Dance Deewane, both Sanjeev Shrivastava and Govinda joined as special guests, after which, 'Dancing Uncle' said: "I am a huge fan of Govinda and it has been my dream to be able to dance with Govinda ji on the same stage.
 
dancing uncle ndtv

'Dancing Uncle' with Govinda on stage!

dancing uncle ndtv

'Dancing Uncle' with Govinda on stage!



"Since I have shown my passion for dance in the video, Dance Deewane has been a blessing to make this dream of mine come true on such a large scale. I'm very excited and thankful to Colors for being supportive of me," Mr Shrivastava added.

Meanwhile on his Twitter handle, which is currently unverified, Mr Shrivastava wrote: "Dhanya hogaya jeevan. Itni Khushi, itni khushi, itni khushi , mujhe aaj tak nahi hui. Shukriya bhagwan for this unforgettable moment."
 
 

This is what Govinda had said about Mr Shrivastava's dancing earlier: "Sanjeevji's dance is mind-blowing and out of the world. I hope we see more of him in the future. Sanjeevji is dancing with abandon and is clearly having fun. That's the key to dancing. His joy reflects in his moves. These tributes are the best part of my career. I cherish them like awards," reports mid-day.

Earlier, Sanjeev Shrivastava also made an appearance on Salman Khan's 10 Ka Dum, where he was accompanied by his wife. Here's a glimpse of what went down on the sets of the TV show:
 

This is what 'Dancing Uncle' had tweeted after meeting Salman Khan:
 

In an interview with NDTV earlier, Sanjeev Shrivastava opened up about his sudden popularity and said: "This is an unreal feeling. I can't believe my dance video has gone viral. I thank everyone for the love and support. I have been dancing since 1982 and my idol is Govindaji. Now I hope to get more opportunities."

Watch Sanjeev Shrivastava's Govinda-style dance here.

Comments


Can you match up to the coolness level displayed by 'Dancing Uncle' here? Tell us in the comments below.
 

Trending

dancing unclegovinda

