For 'Dancing Uncle,' A Message From Govinda: 'I Love His Moves'

Sanjeev Shrivastava, 46, better known as the 'dancing uncle' from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha became an overnight Internet sensation after his dance from a family wedding went viral. He danced to Aap Ke Aa Jane Se from Govinda and Neelam's 1987 film Khudgarz and the video trended a great deal across all social media platforms. Even Govinda is impressed by Mr Shrivastava's dance and said it's 'mind-blowing.' In an interview to mid-day from London, Govinda said, "I love his moves. Sanjeevji's dance is mind-blowing and out of the world. I hope we see more of him in the future." Sanjeev Shrivastava's Govinda-style video was shot on May 12 at his brother-in-law's sangeet ceremony in Gwalior.
Highlights
- "Sanjeev ji's dance is mind-blowing and out of the world," said Govinda
- He had performed to Aap Ke Aa Jane Se from Govinda's film Khudgarz
- Govinda is Sanjeev Shrivastava's idol
Watch Sanjeev Shrivastava's dance here.
"Sanjeevji is dancing with abandon and is clearly having fun. That's the key to dancing. His joy reflects in his moves. These tributes are the best part of my career. I cherish them like awards," Govinda added.
Here's a recap of Aap Ke Aa Jane Se from Govinda's film.
CommentsCelebs like Arjun Kapoor and Divya Dutta were also amused by Sanjeev Shrivastava's dance and tweeted:
I can see pure happiness on Mr #sanjeevshrivastva s face while he dances... this pure joy is what we actors & performers crave when we let loose in front of the camera, the ability to make others wanna dance just by looking at u is an acquired skill... keep the moves flowing sir. pic.twitter.com/0L3rBGOC2J— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 1, 2018
Wow!!! Ardent Govinda fan!!! Well done https://t.co/Mdo854Wczr— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) May 31, 2018
Of the sudden fame he told NDTV, "This is an unreal feeling. I can't believe my dance video has gone viral. I thank everyone for the love and support. I have been dancing since 1982 and my idol is Govindaji. Now I hope to get more opportunities." He added that he got a call from Suniel Shetty also. Sanjeev Shrivastava was also appointed the brand ambassador by Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha Municipal Corporation.