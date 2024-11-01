Viral: Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth's New Wedding Pics. Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam Are There As Well

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding celebrations are not yet over. On the occasion of Diwali, the newlyweds shared a bunch of new pictures from their wedding ceremony. In the pictures, the couple can be seen sharing mushy moments. Aditi and Siddharth can be seen signing their registry papers in one click. Aditi posed with the esteemed guests present at their wedding. Aditi and Siddharth can be seen wearing colour co-ordinated outfits. Like their previous wedding albums, this carousel post also features a few gray scale pictures. The main attraction of the album is the pictures of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam who were present at their wedding. Sharing the pictures, Aditi wrote, "It's been a blessed, magical year! In a very special part of our Wedding Ceremonies, we received the blessings and love of our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors. To be in the presence of these special people who have not just seen us grow but have been the reason for that growth was life affirming and beyond."

She added, "Thank you To our beloved Mani sir and Hasini Maam, Leela akka, Kamal sir, Ranjini aunty and Manian uncle, Sudha and Jayendra." Wishing fans and followers happy diwali, Aditi wrote, "We are not done yet fam!! There is more magic and love to share before this unforgettable year ends. Until then, Happy Diwali from Mrs and Mr Adu - Siddhu." Take a look:

The couple announced their wedding on September 16. Aditi and Siddharth kept their wedding outfits simple and elegant. Aditi wore a golden saree in a traditional South-Indian way. She wore flowers in her hair. Siddharth complemented her in a white dhoti-kurta set. Take a look at their first wedding pictures:

Aditi and Siddharth officially announced their engagement in March this year with a heartfelt Instagram post. Aditi shared the news with the caption, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.," while Siddharth simply wrote, "She said yes."