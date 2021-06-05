Vicky Kaushal Sends Wedding Wishes To Uri Co-Star Yami Gautam And Director Aditya Dhar

Vicky with Yami and Aditya Dhar. (Image courtesy: adityadharfilms)

Vicky Kaushal is over the moon after his co-star, Yami Gautam, and favourite director, Aditya Dhar, tied the knot on June 4. The trio worked in the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Aditya and Vicky both won the National Award for their work in the movie. The two have currently teamed up for the fantasy drama The Immortal Ashwatthama. Vicky shared the couple's wedding snap on Instagram Stories. The caption read, “My heart is full of happiness. Congratulations to you two. I love you guys.”

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story.

On Friday, Yami shared a picture from the wedding ceremony on Instagram. She used a famous quote by Persian poet Rumi to begin the caption, “In your light, I learn to love.” The actress added, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.” Yami made for a gorgeous bride in heavy red saree and traditional jewellery. Aditya wore a beige sherwani to complement his bride.

A host of celebrity friends dived in to wish the newly wed. The actress' Ginny Weds Sunny co-star Vikrant Massey wrote, “Bahut bahut bahut badhaaiyaan, Yami Ji and Bhai Sahab. Incredible. God bless you both. Dher saara pyaar.[Many, many congratulations, Yami and Aditya.Incredible. God bless you both. Lost of love]” Actress Dia Mirza also extended her warm wishes and said, “Congratulations, Yami and Aditya. Lots of love and best wishes to a wonderful journey ahead.”

The 32-year-old also shared photos from the Mehendi ceremony. Yami looks pretty in a yellow ethnic suit and braid look. For this post, the actress picked lines by poetess Lalleshwari. “O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you. – Lalleshwari,” it read.

We can't wait to see more pictorial moments from Yami and Aditya's wedding ceremony.