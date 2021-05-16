Just A Glimpse Of Vicky Kaushal On His Birthday. Courtesy, Brother Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal is Vicky Kaushal's younger brother. (Image courtesy: @sunsunnykhez)

Highlights Sunny Kaushal wished his brother Vicky Kaushal a happy birthday

Sunny posted a picture of Vicky on the occasion

In the picture, Vicky is posing with his birthday cake

Actor Vicky Kaushal turned a year older today. We have found the first glimpse of Vicky's birthday celebration from last night, thanks to his younger brother and actor Sunny Kaushal. On Sunday, Sunny posted a picture of Vicky on Instagram and wished him a happy birthday. In the picture, the Uri actor is posing with his birthday cake. He is flashing his cute smile and is looking in another direction. We also see some colourful decoration behind him on the wall that read, "Happy Birthday". In his caption, Sunny wrote, "Janamdin mubarak ho mere bhai".

Take a look at his post here.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal had tested positive for coronavirus in the first week of April. On April 5, Vicky shared the news with his well-wishers and fans on Instagram. "In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested COVID-19 positive. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe," his statement read.

See his post here.

Vicky had tested negative for COVID-19 in mid-April. After recovering from the virus, the Raazi actor shared his happy picture on Instagram and wrote, "Negative."

See his post here.

Vicky's rumoured girlfriend and actress Katrina Kaif had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the same time. Katrina recovered from the virus on April 17.

Coming back to Vicky and Sunny, the Kaushal brothers share a close bond. Both of them frequently feature on each other's Instagram handles. Take a look at a few of their pictures.

Born in 1988, Vicky Kaushal is the son of Sham Kaushal, a famous action director in Bollywood. Sunny Kaushal is Vicky's younger brother. Sunny is an actor too.

In terms of work, Vicky Kaushal worked as an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur series. After that, he worked in films such as Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Raazi and Uri: The Surgical Strike to name a few. The actor was last seen in Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship in 2020. He is now gearing up for films such as Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur and Mr Lele.