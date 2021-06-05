Viral: Unseen Pics From Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar's Wedding

A fan page shared this photo of Yami-Aditya. (Image courtesy: yamixparadise )

Life is beautiful for actress Yami Gautam and Uri director Aditya Dhar now - the duo revealed in adorable Instagram posts on Friday that they got married. Since then, Yami and Aditya Dhar have been trending on top, courtesy stunning pictures from their wedding. While the actress and Aditya Dhar, who directed Yami in Uri: The Surgical Strike, posted their favourite moment from their wedding, fan clubs dedicated to Yami have been sharing some unseen pictures from the couple's intimate ceremony. The now-viral photos are from Yami Gautam and Aditya's wedding rituals. In one photo, Yami can be seen sitting on the floor in her bridal outfit as her relative ties a payal around the actress' foot.

See viral unseen photos from Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's beautiful wedding here:

On Friday evening, Yami announced her wedding with a stunning picture of herself and Aditya. She looked gorgeous in a dark red saree, which she paired with a bridal dupatta and traditional gold jewellery, on her big day. Aditya opted for a white and cream sherwani.

Sharing the picture, the couple borrowed a quote from Rumi - "'In your light, I learn to love - Rumi'" and wrote: "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

In terms of work, Yami Gautam was last seen in Puneet Khanna's Ginny Weds Sunny. She shared screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film, which released on Netflix. She has starred in movies like Bala, Heo, Yuddham, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Kaabil and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Her upcoming projects include Bhoot Police and Dasvi.

Aditya has been busy directing The Immortal Ashwatthama, which features Vicky Kaushal, who also headlined Uri.