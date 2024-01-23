Varun Dhawan Describes Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail As 'One Of The Most Beautiful Films'

A still from 12th Fail. (courtesy: YouTube)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail found a new fan in Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The actor shared his review of the film on social media on Tuesday morning and he wrote, "This film has been one of the most beautiful films I have seen in a long long time. Thank you for this. Medha Shankr, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey. Kya baat hai yaar." Previously, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap praised the film on social media.

This is what Varun Dhawan posted:

Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt wrote a long note on her Instagram stories, praising the film. She wrote, "One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful! Vikrant Massey, you were so so spectacular I am in awe! Medha Shankar heart and soul of Manoj's journey... so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! Anantvijay outstanding! And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am full of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow."

The film got a shout out from Deepika Padukone as well. Deepika, who co-starred with Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak, wrote, "+1. I couldn't agree more. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew."

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail showcases the story of UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The film released in theatres last year and opened to stellar reviews from critics and audience alike.