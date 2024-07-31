To Kiara Advani On Her Birthday, With Love From Sidharth Malhotra: "The Pic Says It All"

Kiara Advani celebrates her 33rd birthday today. On her special day, the actress received the best wish from her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra. On his Instagram profile, Sidharth Malhotra shared a happy picture of the birthday girl. In the photo, the actress can be seen happily posing with balloons. Sidharth Malhotra captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Love, the pic says it all. You're the kindest soul I know. Here is to many more memories together." Kiara Advani married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February last year, in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.

Check out the post shared by Sidharth Malhotra here:

Meanwhile, the makers of Game Changer shared Kiara Advani's official poster from the film, also starring Ram Charan, on her birthday. The official handle of Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the poster and captioned it, "Team Game Changer wishes our Jabilamma Aka Kiara Advani a very Happy Birthday. Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts." Check out the poster here:

During an episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Kiara Advani spoke about how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome with Shershaah lines. "You know when Sid came to that episode (last year's Koffee With Karan episode), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family. I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that you have to speak to my parents and he said are you kidding me? I said, yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it like the right way. They will be happy. My mom unfortunately had Covid so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents," she said recalling the day.