David Beckham, Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani In Throwback Gold

Sidharth Malhotra shared this image. (courtesy: SidharthMalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra has shared a major blast from the past moment from ICC World Cup 2023. The actor has shared a picture of himself with his wife, actress Kiara Advani, and football legend David Beckham. The Manchester United icon paid a visit to India as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador (more on that later). The picture is from India's semis clash against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sharing the photo, Sidharth wrote, “#ThrowbackThursday to the unforgettable 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals in Mumbai, where India claimed a thrilling win! Had an amazing time cheering alongside football legend David Beckham and my cheer partner, Kiara Advani.” The high-octane face-off was also attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and John Abraham.

On Koffee With Karan Season 8, Kiara Advani also shared her experience of meeting David Beckham. She said, “I was at the semi-finals (Cricket World Cup 2023), and I happened to be sitting next to David Beckham. And someone around us was talking about how India is on this lucky streak with the way we are playing."

Quoting David Beckham, Kiara Advani added, "He (David Beckham) said to me, ‘It's not luck. It's someone's hard work.' And, it hit me. I really resonated with that because it's never just a fluke. It's never just like a stroke of luck. It is always a team, in our case of course. And many people's hard work. It's talent, skill, and hard work. If you don't have that, no matter if the stars are in your favour, not everyone hits it out."

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently attended the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2024 in London. Sharing the pictures from their time enjoying the sport, Kiara wrote, "I have to be honest I was recently introduced to tennis by my husband and this has been the best experience ever! @wimbledon live, centre court, strawberries and cream and a fabulous game - doesn't get better!"

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in February 2023.