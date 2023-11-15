World Cup Semi-Final: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra In A Pic With David Beckham At India Vs New Zealand

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: SidharthFC_)

Some of the biggest names in the film fraternity turned up at Mumbai's Wankhede statium to cheer for Team India as they played against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final held on Wednesday. Besides Bollywood stars, former English footballer David Beckham, who is on a three-day visit to India, was also seen attending the match alongside Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. Now, pictures of the footballer with Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have gone viral on social media. In a bunch of pictures shared by fan pages, David Beckham can be seen seated beside Kiara and Sidharth. In one, we can see the trio engaged in a conversation while in another we can see all of them standing, clapping and cheering for team India.

The pictures were shared by a fan page alongside a caption which read, "Candid moment of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani with #DavidBeckham, Akash Ambani during India vs New Zealand semi final world Cup match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today!."

Earlier in the day, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Several pictures and videos from the stadium were shared by a fan page on Instagram. In one of the videos, Ranbir Kapoor can be heard saying, "I am a part of a film called Animal. It's a family crime drama. It's releasing in theatres on December 1. It's about how this character would go to any length to protect his family. It's kind of similar how our country would go to any length to protect our team and to win the cup."

In another set of pictures, John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Akash Ambani were pictured by Ranbir Kapoor at the gallery.

Sidharth and Kiara Advani got married earlier this year in an intimate ceremony.