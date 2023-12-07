Koffee With Karan 8: What David Beckham Told Kiara Advani At The World Cup Semi-Final

David Beckham with Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. (courtesy: kiara_obsession__)

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal were the latest guests on Karan Johar's superhit chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 8. From proposal stories to “couch” manifestations coming true, the episode was all about love and friendship. During one of the segments, Karan Johar called Kiara a “hit machine” and “lucky mascot”. FYI: Kiara has given some of the biggest box office hits, including Kabir Singh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jugjugg Jeeyo and Satyaprem Ki Katha. She has often been referred to as a “lucky mascot”. On the show, KJo asked Kiara how she felt about the tag. To this, the actress said, "I mean, it feels great that the films have done so well. But I must share this because you said lucky.” Recalling what legend David Beckham told her at the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final game, Kiara said, “I was at the semi-finals (Cricket World Cup 2023), and I happened to be sitting next to David Beckham. And someone around us was talking about how India is on this lucky streak with the way we are playing."

Quoting the football icon, Kiara Advani added, "He (David Beckham) said to me, ‘It's not luck. It's someone's hard work.' And, it hit me. I really resonated with that because it's never just a fluke. It's never just like a stroke of luck. It is always a team, in our case of course. And many people's hard work. It's talent, skill, hard work. If you don't have that, no matter if the stars are in your favour, not everyone hits it out." For those who don't know, David Beckham, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in India for a four-day trip.

Earlier, Karan Johar shared a teaser on Instagram, calling Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal "the beauty and the bahadur." He was referring to Vicky's latest release Sam Bahadur.

Koffee With Karan is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.