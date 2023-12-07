Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani Reveals What Husband Sidharth Malhotra Calls His In-Laws

Sidharth with Kiara's family. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Karan Johar's new guests on Koffee With Karan 8 were Lust Stories co-stars Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal and they gave us a fresh brew of conversations, especially pertaining to their personal lives. Both Kiara and Vicky spoke about how the "ice was broken" with their respective in-laws. Kiara Advani said, "So, for me, it happened very organically. Post wedding, I was at their home and I was like aunty. So, she said, now no more aunty, now mom. The first few times, I was like, okay but then it came very naturally to me. And when my mom heard me call his mom mom and, she was like, even I want to be called mom. So I told Sid, and my parents are very young. They are like... Almost as young as...(Kiara she said looking at Karan Johar)." He interrupted and said, "Don't you dare."

She continued, "You want to know the rest of my story? He doesn't call them mom and dad. It's MIL and FIL. My dad anyway thinks... He thinks he is bro. Because same... This 50's thing. But really think they are very young."

During the episode, Kiara Advani also spoke about how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome with Shershaah lines. "You know when Sid came to that episode (last year's Koffee With Karan episode), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family. I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that you have to speak to my parents and he said are you kidding me? I said, yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it like the right way. They will be happy. My mom unfortunately had COVID so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents," she said recalling the day.