Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani Reveals Sidharth Malhotra Proposed With Shershaah Lines In Rome

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra. (courtesy: kiaraaliadvani)

Is it even Koffee With Karan without celebs talking about their relationships? Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal got the memo and talked about their respective spouses during the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show. Kiara Advani opened up on how husband Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her in Rome. "You know when Sid came to that episode (last year's Koffee With Karan episode), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family." Kiara added that she had a little idea that he might propose but she had no clue that he would do it just at the beginning of the trip.

Recalling the incident, Kiara said, "I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that you have to speak to my parents and he said are you kidding me? I said, yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it like the right way. They will be happy. My mom unfortunately had COVID so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents."

Sidharth Malhotra's nephew clicked pictures of the big moment. "It did come as a surprise because I did not know where on this trip and also in my head, I was like I hope he does propose because now I've built it up and if he doesn't propose on this trip but he did it. So it was the first destination we went to on that trip. He took us to this Michelin star restaurant and his nephew was with us who was supposed to take the photos and capture the moment. I was sleepy because I had just landed and joined them on this trip. So, I was really tired. And he has planned the works. He has done this candle-light dinner on top. We go back after dinner. He takes me up for a walk and suddenly a violinist comes out of the bushes playing and sweetly his nephew taking our video from the bushes and Sid goes on one knee and proposes."

Wait, did we mention that he proposed with lines from his and Kiara's film Shershaah? "I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah He's like, Dilli ka seedha saadha launda hun (I am a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah and I burst out laughing," Kiara said recalling the incident.

Kiara Advani married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Posting their wedding pictures on social media, the couple wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."