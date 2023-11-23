Koffee With Karan 8: Jab Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Met

Sidharth Malhotra with Kiara Advani. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

No Koffee With Karan 8 episode is complete without talks about stars' relationships and the latest one was not an exception either. Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra talked about their love lives. Varun Dhawan spoke about finding love in school and marrying Natasha Dalal. Sidharth Malhotra also spoke about his relationship with wife Kiara Advani. Recalling Kiara-Sidharth's first meeting at the Lust Stories party, KJo said that Neha Dhupia, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal met at producer Amritpal Singh Bindra's party and that the filmmaker decided to call Sidharth to the party. The actor attended the party and the rest is history.

"I remember they (Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani) were having a fight, he was having a high fever, and he had come to my party. But it was very sweet, because two hours later, they were sitting together, eating this meal and she was feeding him. At that point, I realized that this is going to happen, they are going to happen," Karan Johar said recalling the moment.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, who co-starred with Kiara Advani in Jugjugg Jeeyo, recalled the actress extensively talking about Sidharth during the film's shoot. Varun added that after Sidharth visited Kiara on the sets of the shoot, he pieced it together that the two are serious. "Exactly, we were shooting a song, we finished shooting and we were heading back. She (Kiara Advani) was so happy, like Sid is going to come there, bechara he has a high fever. She had told me you were unwell. Someone was telling me that Sidharth with a high fever coming to a party to meet a girl matlab kuch toh hai yaar," Varun said.

Sidharth Malhotra also spoke about his and Kiara's wedding video that went viral and said, "I was quite against putting the video out. Credit to Manish (Malhotra) and Kiara to say that let's put it out because I was like, it might look forced." During the rapid-fire session, when Karan Johar asked Sidharth, "What is it that you miss about being single?" He replied, "Secretly meeting Kiara."

Kiara Advani married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Posting their wedding pictures on social media, the couple wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."