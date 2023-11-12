Diwali 2023: Kiara Advani In A New Pic With Her 'Love And Light' Husband Sidharth Malhotra

Image was shared by Kiara Advani. (Courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Star couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who got married earlier this year, are celebrating their first Diwali together as husband and wife. To mark the occasion, the Guilty star on Sunday extended heartfelt Diwali wishes to her fans with a string of adorable couple pictures. She shared some pictures with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. In the pictures, Sidharth and Kiara could be seen posing in ethnic outfits. The Thank God actor wore a black embroidered kurta, while Kiara looked stunning in a golden lehenga. The pictures are from the night Kiara and her husband attended designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash last week. She captioned the post, "My love and light. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

Soon after she shared the pictures, her fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. Designer Manish Malhotra commented, "Your first Diwali after marriage .. lots of love and blessings," followed by multiple red heart emoticons.

Take a look at the post below:

Earlier in November, , Sidharth Malhotra shared a glimpse of his first Karwa Chauth celebrations with wife Kiara Advani. The picture he shared from the festivities is just too adorable. He simply wrote in the caption "blessed." In the comments section of his post, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped heart emojis as did designer Manish Malhotra. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani shared her husband's post on her Instagram story and she wrote, "To the moon and back" and she added an infinity emoji.

See Sidharth Malhotra's post here:

Kiara Advani married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Posting their wedding pictures on social media, the couple wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

In terms of work, Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer. She is the star of hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Lust Stories, among others. She was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan\