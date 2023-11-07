Sidharth Malhotra's New Yodha Poster Gets Big Love From Wife Kiara Advani

Image was shared by Kiara Adavani. (Courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Actress Kiara Advani is undoutedly her husband's biggest cheerleader and her latest Instagram story stands as proof. It so happened that on Tuesday, Sidharth Malhotra shared posters from his upcoming film Yodha on his Instagram feed. The actor, dressed in a uniform, is seen holding a gun in his hand. It seems he is ready for the battle. The text attached to the poster read, “One commando, one hijack, countless secrets.” We can also spot an aircraft in the background. In the next pic, Sidharth is seen walking inside an aircraft with a gun. He has a cut on his forehead and blood stains on his T-shirt. Along with the posters, Karan Johar wrote, “We are all geared up, ready to take over the skies with full power and force!!!! Yodha is arriving in cinemas on 15th March 2024! Buckle up.”Sharing the poster on her story, Kiara left heart emojis.

Take a look at the poster below:

Now see how his wife Kiara Advani reacted to it:

The film will open to theatres on March 15. The announcement was made by Karan Johar on Instagram. The film is produced by KJo's Dharma Productions. This update comes a month after Karan Johar said that Yodha will "land in cinemas on December 8." The film was supposed to clash with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas at the box office. FYI: This is the fifth time the makers of Yodha have changed the date (more on that later).

Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in prominent roles. Sidharth Malhotra also has the Indian Police Force by Rohit Shetty in the kitty. The web series will be released on January 19.