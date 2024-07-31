<i>Game Changer</i> New Poster: Presenting Birthday Girl Kiara Advani As Jabilamma

On Kiara Advani's 33rd birthday, the makers of her next film, Game Changer, shared a brand new poster of the actress' look from the film. Kiara Advani is seen dressed in her festive best in the new poster. She looks stunning as always. The official Instagram handle of Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the poster and she wrote in her caption, "Team Game Changer wishes our Jabilamma Aka Kiara Advani a very Happy Birthday. Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts."

Check out the new poster here:

Earlier this year, on Ram Charan's birthday, the makers released the track Jaragandi and they captioned it, "Here's a special surprise treat. Wishing our Mega Powerstar Ram Charan a very Happy Birthday. Let's all swing and vibe along with him to the blazing beats."

Ram Charan announced the wrap of the film in July last year. He shared this post and he captioned it, "The game is about to change. #GAMECHANGER. That's a wrap! See you at the cinemas." See the post here:

Kiara Advani shared her experience of working with Ram Charan in Game Changer, in an interview with Film Companion and she said, "For me, it was actually very fun to do a massy song (Jaragandi). I have never done something like this in my life. I received the most phone calls after the release of the Jaragandi song because, till now, no one has seen me going all out with the hero. Even Shankar sir (director) told me I was very expressive in this masala song. What's interesting is this is the first song that we dropped, and each song in the film is completely different from one another."

Kiara Advani is the star of hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Lust Stories, among others. She was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

In terms of work, Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer. She will also star opposite Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.