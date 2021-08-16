'To Eternity And Beyond': In Birthday Post For Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur And Jeh In Maldives

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor shared the first picture of son Jeh and we can't keep calm. The occasion? Saif Ali Khan's birthday. Sharing a picture from Maldives, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

See the post here:

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy last year.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a son on February 21. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. They announced their second pregnancy last August.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. In her piece for Humans Of Bombay, Kareena Kapoor once said, "Somehow through my life, I've been blessed with people who have supported me thoroughly! So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I'd met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker."