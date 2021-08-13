'Some Days I Would Feel Super Amazing And Sexy': Kareena Kapoor, Straight Up On Pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan )

Highlights "I would tell Saif that I'm feeling amazing," said Kareena Kapoor

"It's so important to have a supportive man," she said

Kareena and Saif's second son Jeh was born in February

Kareena Kapoor has written candidly about pregnancy and motherhood in her new book Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy Bible and she spoke with equal honesty in an Instagram chat with filmmaker Karan Johar this week. One of the many topics she's covered is that of pregnancy and sex. "Most women feel scared or embarrassed to talk about it," Kareena, 40, told KJo in her interview. In her book she reveals that husband Saif Ali Khan was very understanding during her pregnancies on days that she lost her sex drive - Kareena and Saif's second son Jeh was born in February and their older son Taimur is four.

Every day is different for a mother-to-be, Kareena Kapoor said in her chat with Karan Johar. "Some days I would feel super amazing and sexy, I'd feel like I'm looking so hot with this belly," Kareena told KJo, "I would tell Saif that I'm feeling amazing or he would say you're looking beautiful. But there were times post-six seven months - of course I was exhausted and I couldn't get myself to get up in the morning - but sometimes it's just a feeling of repulsion and you're in a mental state where you don't know what to think."

On days like these, the partner has a responsibility, Kareena said. "It's so important to have a supportive man," she said, adding that there women should not be pressured to look beautiful, keep up an active sex life or be made to feel less than when not pregnant. "It has to be according to the way the woman feels," Kareena said.

Kareena Kapoor also discussed working through her pregnancy, breastfeeding, mom guilt and several other subjects. Watch her conversation with Karan Johar here:

Kareena Kapoor, last seen in Angrezi Medium, has Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan in the pipeline.