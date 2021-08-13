Kareena Kapoor On Controversy Over Baby Son Jeh's Name: 'No Place For Negativity In Our Lives'

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor recently addressed the hate that's been spewed online about the names she and husband Saif Ali Khan picked for their sons Taimur, four, and Jeh, who is six-months-old. Speaking to India Today in a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor said that she's opposed to any kind of negativity in her life, especially when two "innocent children" are concerned. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child Jeh in February this year - Jeh is reportedly short for Jehangir. This revelation triggered trolls on Twitter who instantly invoked Mughal emperor Jahangir, just as it had brought up 14th century invader Timur when Taimur's name was revealed in 2016.

Speaking to India Today about the baby Jeh's name being dissected on the Internet, Kareena Kapoor said: "You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or I can't think of any form of negativity. There is no place for negativity in our lives. Look at what Covid-19 pandemic has taught us, guys. It has brought us closer, it has brought the world closer."

Asked about how Kareena Kapoor maintains her sanity amidst all the trolling, she said meditating is the only option left: "Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na (there's no other way). That's just now because I am pushed against the wall. So now I am like 'OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive."

Earlier this week, Kareena Kapoor revealed the name of her younger son in a conversation with Karan Johar during her book launch session. Asked by Karan Johar on an Instagram live chat, "Are we allowed to mention his name out in the public debate now? Can we say that you call him what you call him," Kareena Kapoor said, "Yeah, it's Jeh Ali Khan."

Kareena Kapoor's new book is a guide for pregnant women - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual For Moms-To-Be.