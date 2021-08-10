Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Son Jeh's Full Name Is Jehangir: Report

A fan page shared this photo of Kareena and Jeh. (Image courtesy: therealkareenakapoor)

Highlights Kareena launched her new book on Monday evening

Her book is titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible

She revealed her second child's name during the launch of her book

Just like the first time round with Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and her baby son Jeh are trending madly because it turns out that Jeh might actually be short for Jehangir. Kareena, 40, just launched her new book, a handbook for pregnant women, and Bollywood Hungama reports that Jeh's full name is revealed in its pages. There was no mention of this at the launch event for Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual For Moms-To-Be on Monday evening, however. Asked by Karan Johar on an Instagram live chat, "Are we allowed to mention his name out in the public debate now? Can we say that you call him what you call him," Kareena Kapoor said, "Yeah, it's Jeh Ali Khan."

According to a now-viral Bollywood Hungama report, it's actually Jehangir Ali Khan as revealed in the captions for the pictures of her baby son in the last few pages of Kareena Kapoor's new book. Kareena reportedly addresses her baby son as Jeh throughout her new book but in the end, calls him Jehangir in some photo captions. The actress, who has not yet revealed Jeh's face publicly, has also reportedly shared a full picture of her baby son in her book.

Watch Kareena Kapoor's Instagram chat with Karan Johar here:

Jeh Ali Khan, or Jehangir as it might be, was born in February this month. His older brother Taimur is four-years-old and just as Taimur's name triggered Twitter, the revelation that Jeh might be Jehangir has also prompted social media to erupt. Twitter was outraged in 2016 when Taimur's name was revealed because of its association with a fourteenth century Central Asian invader; it's outraged now because of Mughal emperor Jahangir. The trolls are being told off on social media by others who see the choice of name as the business of the baby's parents and no one else's.

Ahead of the launch of her book, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture collage featuring Taimur and Jeh on Instagram. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan.