Is That Baby Jeh In Viral Pic Of Kareena Kapoor From Her Book?

Highlights The viral picture is reportedly from Kareena's soon-to-be-released book

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh on February 21

The little baby's name was revealed recently by Randhir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and her baby son Jeh occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday after a photo of the actress and her baby son surfaced on the Internet. The picture is reportedly from Kareena Kapoor's soon-to-be-released book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, as per fan clubs dedicated to the actress. The Internet believes that the baby in the viral photo is Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second son Jeh, who was born on February 21. However, it is not confirmed yet by the actress or any member of her family that the photo is of Jeh from Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. In the picture, Kareena can be seen kissing the forehead of her son. Kareena and Saif welcomed their first child Taimur in December 2016.

One of the fan pages also shared a picture that they claim to be an excerpt from Kareena's book that read: "To the most handsome men in my life, my strength, my world - Saifu, Tamiur and Jeh."

Check out the viral photos shared by one of the fan-pages dedicated to Kareena Kapoor here:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21. After the birth of their second baby, the couple issued a statement that read: "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," reported news agency PTI.

Kareena shared the first photo of her baby son on Women's Day earlier this year:

In April, she posted this adorable photo of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur spending quality time with Jeh:

And here's a picture of Taimur with baby brother Jeh:

Earlier this month, Kareena Kapoor's father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor told news agency PTI that the couple have named their child Jeh. "Yes, Kareena and Saif's son has been named Jeh recently," he told PTI.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which starred late actor Irrfan Khan in the lead role. Her upcoming projects are Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, and Karan Johar's Takht. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas this year.