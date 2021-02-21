It's A Boy: Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Welcome Baby Son

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Manish Malhotra congratulated the new parents on Instagram

Kareena and Saif are already parents to four-year-old Taimur

The couple announced their second pregnancy in August 2020

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a baby boy this week. On Sunday, the new parents received congratulatory messages on social media from designer Manish Malhotra, who wrote: "Congratulations, Saif Ali Khan and my dearest Kareena Kapoor." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is Kareena's cousin, revealed the couple have welcomed a son.

See the posts here:

Screenshot of Manish Malhotra's Instagram story.

Kareena and Saif, parents to four-year-old Taimur, announced their second pregnancy in August 2020. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the couple said in a joint statement. Kareena and Saif, co-stars of films like Tashan and Omkara, married in 2012; Taimur was born in 2016.

Saif Ali Khan has two older children with first wife Amrita Singh - Sara, an actress like her parents, and Ibrahim.

Kareena Kapoor, 40, documented life while pregnant on her Instagram - this post on wearing PJs on a Monday was captioned "what a life."

"I'm waiting," she wrote here.

Kareena Kapoor wrapped work on her next film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan, while she was pregnant. She also taped some episodes of What Women Want, the radio show she hosts. Kareena was last seen in Irrfan Khan's final film Angrezi Medium and, before that, Good Newwz. Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and is expected to release this December. Kareena's lineup also includes Karan Johar's Takht, filming of which has not yet begun.

Saif Ali Khan, 50, was last seen in the web-series Tandav. He featured in two 2020 films - Dil Bechara and Jawaani Jaaneman. He has a packed slate for this year, among them the movies Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli 2. His works-in-progress also include Adipurush, Vikram Vedha and the Go Goa Gone sequel.