Kareena Kapoor's Post On PJs Just Made Our Monday More Blue

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor, who is in her final trimester of pregnancy, is making the most of each day spent at home before baby #2 arrives. This means, she has plenty of time to connect with her Instagram family of 5.6 million. The 40-year-old actress, who joined Instagram last year, regularly shares snippets of her pregnancy life and on Monday, she added one more to the list. In a cheeky post, Kareena revealed she started the week without even a whiff of Monday blues because pyjamas are bae and she's a rockstar. Sharing a selfie of her chilled out Monday mood, Kareena wrote: "Pjs on a Monday. What a life."

What a life indeed. Here, take a look:

Over the weekend, Kareena caught up with her besties, including the Arora sisters - Amrita and Malaika.

Meanwhile, Kareena's new year's post was as adorable as ever. Sharing a bunch of cute selfies with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, Kareena wrote: "Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture. 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all. Happy new year."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced their second pregnancy in August. In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor's upcoming movie is Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she co-stars with Aamir Khan. The Hindi remake of Forrest Gump is scheduled to release on Christmas 2021.