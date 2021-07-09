Randhir Kapoor Reveals Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Son's Name

Kareena Kapoor with her son. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena and Saif welcomed a baby boy in February

They are also parents to Taimur, 4

Kareena shared an update on her pregnancy memoir on Friday

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in February this year, have named him 'Jeh,' Randhir Kapoor said in an interview with ETimes. Kareena's father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed that that his grandson has been named Jeh and added, "Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh." When the actor was asked when was the name finalised, he said, "We finalised it about a week ago." Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a son on February 21. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement.

On Friday, the actress shared an update on her pregnancy memoir titled The Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible, which she announced on her son Taimur's fourth birthday in December last year.

Randhir Kapoor, who is relatively new to social media, earlier this year, accidentally shared a picture of what fans believe was a glimpse of his second grandson. The picture, curated by fan clubs, went insanely viral.

Saif Ali Khan is a social media recluse, while Kareena Kapoor, who is active on Instagram, teased her fans with a picture of her son on a special occasion. On Women's Day, Kareena Kapoor shared the first picture of her baby boy and she wrote in her caption: "There's nothing women can't do. Happy Women's Day my loves. #InternationalWomensDay."

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. They announced their second pregnancy last August. They are co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan and Tashan.