'Grateful, Happy, Blessed, Motivated': Kareena Kapoor On Completing 21 Years In Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

First, congratulations, Kareena Kapoor. The 40-year-old actress completed 21 glorious years in Bollywood as her debut film Refugee clocked 21 years today. Refugee, which was directed by JP Dutta, opened in theatres in June 2000. Besides Kareena, the film also marked Abhishek Bachchan's Bollywood debut. Kareena Kapoor marked the day with a special Instagram video that features clips from the movie. The video also features a poster of the film and a few still shots of Kareena Kapoor. In the caption of her Instagram post, Kareena expressed gratitude and thanked "everyone for the continuous love and support." Kareena also said that's she is "ready" for another 21 years in the film industry. "21 years. Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate... 21 more to go... I'm ready. Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support," she wrote in the caption.

Kareena Kapoor's post received scores of comments from her fans. Among others, she received a comment from her BFF, actress Amrita Arora, who dropped several heart emojis in the comments section of her post. Singer Neeti Mohan also commented on the post and recalled "watching Refugee." Neeti Mohan wrote: "I remember watching Refugee - First day First show."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's aforementioned post here:

As mentioned above Kareena Kapoor began her acting career in Bollywood with JP Dutta's Refugee. She also received the Filmfare Award For Best Female Debut for her work in the film. Kareena later delivered critically-acclaimed performances in films like Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Chameli, Omkara and many others.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Homi Adajania's film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan. She will next be seen in Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.