Have You Met Kareena Kapoor's New Workout Buddies?

Kareena Kapoor, who takes her fitness routines very seriously, just introduced her Instafam to her new workout buddies. The 40-year-old actress shared a screenshot of an online workout session that she did with her instructor Siddharth Singh. Kareena's cousin Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra also attended the session. Kareena, in her caption wrote: "Smashed Day 1." She added, "Workout done." The actress, after the birth of her second child in February, began working out and often shares posts from her fitness diaries on her Instagram handle.

On International Yoga Day this year, the actress shared a post on how yoga helped her over the years and especially with her post-pregnancy weight loss. "Now after two babies and four months postpartum... This time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I'm slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people. On that note, I'm going to #StretchLikeACat and hope you do too," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy last year.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a son on February 21. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. They announced their second pregnancy last August. She is also writing a pregnancy memoir titled The Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible.