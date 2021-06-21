On International Yoga Day, 'Free Your Mind' Like Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor marked International Yoga Day by posting a stunning picture from her fitness diaries on her Instagram stories and wished her fans with these words: "Happy International Yoga Day." The 40-year-old actress' message arrived loud and clear. She wrote: "Free your mind." On her Instagram story, Kareena posted a picture, in which she can be seen dressed in a bikini as she performs an asana with a stunning view in the backdrop. She didn't reveal when or where the picture was clicked but we simply love it. She added a couple of blue heart emojis to her post.

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

The actress, after the birth of her second child, a baby boy, began working out and shared posts from her fitness diaries. Before her pregnancy last year, several videos of the actress performing Suryanamaskars were shared by fitness instructors and they trended big time.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy last year.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a son on February 21. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. They announced their second pregnancy last August.