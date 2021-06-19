Kareena Kapoor And Malaika Arora Are 'Gucci BFFs.' Here's Proof

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Actress Kareena Kapoor, on Friday, enjoyed a girls' night with her best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. The 40-year-old actress gave us a glimpse of her get-together with her "BFFs" through her recent Instagram entry. She shared a picture of herself and Malaika Arora on Instagram. In the picture, the duo can be seen twinning in matching Gucci tank tops. While Kareena's tank top had cartoon character Mickey Mouse printed on it, Malaika Arora's tank top had the character Doraemon printed on it. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Gucci BFFs Forever." The picture was clicked by Malaika's sister and Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora, who commented on the picture and wrote: "Pic credit pls." The post received many comments from the actress' fans.

Take a look at Kareena's recent post here:

Amrita Arora also shared a picture of herself and Kareena on her Instagram story. The picture features Amrita kissing Kareena on her cheeks. "When I meet my BFF after 2 months," Amrita wrote along with the picture. Kareena later re-shared that picture on her Instagram story and wrote: "My BFF forevaaaaa."

Check out Amrita Arora's Instagram story here:

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora are close friends of Kareena Kapoor. The trio are often seen hanging out together. They are also joined by Kareena's sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, most of the times. Here are some pictures of Kareena and her gang's fun times:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, co-starring Irrfan Khan. She will next be seen in Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. She will also be seen Karan Johar's period-drama Takht.