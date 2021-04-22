Earth Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor Posts Pic Of Her 'Favourite Boys' Farming

Earth Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan )

Highlights Kareena shared an Earth Day post on Instagram

She shared an adorable pic featuring Taimur and Saif

"Plant more trees," wrote Kareena

On Earth Day, how can Kareena Kapoor not post a photo of Taimur and his love for nature? She did just that on Instagram. Kareena's Earth Day special album comprises an adorable photo of Taimur and Saif Ali Khan farming, which appears to have been clicked somewhere near the Pataudi Palace. Kareena's album also comes with a solo shot of Taimur perched atop tree branches. Kareena posted the photo with as simple message about giving back to nature: "Plant more trees. This world earth day... preserve... plant... grow," she wrote. In the hashtags, she described son Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan as her "favourite boys."

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's Earth Day post here:

Last year, similar photos of Taimur helping Saif Ali Khan with farming in the field went crazy viral. Fan-clubs reported the photos to be from during Kareena and Saif's visit to the Pataudi Palace.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child - a baby boy - in February, a little ahead of which the couple moved to a new apartment. Meanwhile, here's one more look at Kareena's "favourite boys", in cookie form, created by none other than Chef Taimur.

In terms of work, Kareena was last seen in 2020 movie Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with Irrfan Khan. Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the shooting of which she wrapped in her early pregnancy months. Kareena also has Karan Johar's much awaited period piece Takht in her line-up.